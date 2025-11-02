Pakistani band 'Jal' set to rock Dhaka
Putting an end to all speculation, the highly popular subcontinental 'Jal The Band' is once again coming to Bangladesh to rock the Dhaka stage.
The year's best open-air musical event, the 'Sound of Soul' concert, will be held on 28 November, 2025, at the 'Shodesh Arena' grounds near Dhaka's 300 Feet Road.
Sharing the stage with Jal will be the pioneer of the country's rock music, Warfaze, and the popular contemporary band, Level Five.
The organisers promise this will be the biggest and most musically rich open-air concert of the season.
Attendees will experience Jal's emotional melodies and live performance, along with the electrifying rock performances of Warfaze and Level Five.
After a long one-year hiatus, 'Stage Co.' is primarily responsible for organizing this international-standard concert for music lovers.
Interested audience members can purchase tickets online by visiting the link: getsetrock.com/buy-ticket/sound-of-soul-2km