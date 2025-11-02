Pakistani band 'Jal' set to rock Dhaka

Putting an end to all speculation, the highly popular subcontinental 'Jal The Band' is once again coming to Bangladesh to rock the Dhaka stage.

The year's best open-air musical event, the 'Sound of Soul' concert, will be held on 28 November, 2025, at the 'Shodesh Arena' grounds near Dhaka's 300 Feet Road.

Sharing the stage with Jal will be the pioneer of the country's rock music, Warfaze, and the popular contemporary band, Level Five.