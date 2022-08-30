Documentary reveals Michael Jackson used 19 fake IDs to obtain drugs

Michael Jackson's death in late June of 2009 had shocked the entire world and now a new documentary suggests that he used 19 fake IDs to score drugs.

According to reports, the 50-year-old 'King of Pop' had been found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home after suffering cardiac arrest brought on by the anaesthetic propofol, a drug reportedly routinely administered by Jackson's physician, Conrad Murray.

Jackson's death was ruled a homicide, and Murray got convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison, serving just under two behind bars.

A new documentary 'TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson' due to be out on Fox next month suggests that though Murray was blamed, Jackson, throughout most of his life had been abusing drugs in alarming doses and was allegedly easily enabled to do so by an array of other doctors, ones who never saw a day in jail after the legend's death.