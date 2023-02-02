Beyonce announces first solo tour in six years

Pop queen Beyonce has announced a 2023 world tour on Instagram, following the release of her multiple-Grammy-nominated 2022 album, "Renaissance," reported a media outlet. The singer also released the dates and cities on her official website on Wednesday.

Beginning on 10 May in Stockholm, and continuing in Europe through June before coming to North America, the Renaissance World Tour will run for at least 40 dates, according to the dates posted on the website.

According to the media outlet, the announcement's timing, which comes just days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, sparks speculation that the singer may perform or at least appear on the show.