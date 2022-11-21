Taylor Swift wins top trophy at American Music Awards

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won the most prestigious honor on Sunday at the American Music Awards when she was named artist of the year at the world's largest fan-voted ceremony.

The "Anti-Hero" singer thanked voters for supporting her after releasing four original albums and two re-recordings in the last three years.

"I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still do this and that you still care," she said on stage at the awards show in Los Angeles.