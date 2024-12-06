Beatles legend McCartney stars in new UK coin collection

There are few accolades missing from Beatles songwriter Paul McCartney's stellar career, and now he is to be recognised with a collection of GBP 5 (USD 6.35) coins, the UK's Royal Mint said Friday.

The 82-year-old composer of timeless hits such as "Yesterday", "Let it Be" and "Hey Jude" helped design the coin, and said being the star of the collection was "a huge honour".

"It's not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid," he added.