I'm the taxman!: New docs reveal legal woes behind Beatles split

Recently found legal documents that shed new light on the demise of The Beatles are to go on sale next week, UK auction house Dawsons said Monday.

While creative differences, the strain of stardom and John Lennon's girlfriend Yoko Ono have all been blamed for the Fab Four's break-up, the documents reveal the numerous convoluted legal battles that also weighed on the band.

The documents, which were discovered in a cupboard where they had been stored since the 1970s, include copies of The Beatles advisor's minutes of meetings, legal writs and a copy of the band's 1967 Original Deed of Partnership.