"Real men don’t wear makeup!!"

What people call feminine nowadays, is not actually feminine? Breaking down all the gender-biased walls could pave a path for a more accepting and colorful future. Which’s real-life example is South Korea. Just because they accepted the fact that men can wear makeup too, they are now the fourth on the list of highest cosmetics industry sales. From bright hair dye, heavy eye makeup to flashy stage costumes, some of the key elements of a K-pop boy band defies conventional beauty standards for men. With K-pop and K-dramas currently being in the global spotlight, it really is changing the way the world views men's makeup.

South Korea has since become the epicenter of beauty, and K-pop men are now synonymous with cosmetics. South Korean men are believed to spend the most per capita on cosmetics products of all men in the world. Skincare is a big business in South Korea, where the K-beauty industry is estimated to be valued at around $13 billion. Additionally, a 2018 Global Data report found that three-quarters of Korean men receive beauty treatments at least once per week. South Korea accounts for about one-fifth of the global market for male cosmetics. David Cho, who co-founded the Soko Glam Korean beauty website with his wife Charlotte, said male cosmetics have nothing to do with sexual orientation. Just as "metrosexual" now sounds like an antiquated term for a man who appreciates grooming and fashion, Cho said, it could be a matter of time before the male makeup movement goes outside Asia.

We often see K-pop girl groups and top South Korean actresses front beauty campaigns such as BLACKPINK's Jennie for Hera and Song Hye-Kyo for Sulwhasoo. But equally influential are the male idols and actors who have fronted beauty campaigns and become ambassadors for beauty brands. Now, we are seeing this trend spread to the West where some of the biggest beauty brands have appointed male Korean stars to front their own beauty campaigns to a global audience. Like, the solo artist and CEO of KONNECT Entertainment, Kang Daniel has been announced to be an official brand model for Givenchy Beauty. This is also the first time the brand has a male celebrity front a beauty campaign for makeup. Charismatic South Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook was announced to be the face of Boy de Chanel, the French Maison's cosmetics range targeted towards men. The Bangtan Boys aka worldwide famous BTS, have already been the face of many brands. But the group's most notable beauty collaboration was with VT Cosmetics, a K-beauty brand that immediately shot to fame after BTS became their ambassadors. In 2018, K-pop boy group MONSTA X was announced to be the face of K-beauty road-shop brand, TONYMOLY. Which was a huge success too.