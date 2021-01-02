Remembering Shahnaz Rahmatullah

I used to call her Fairuz of Bangladesh: Syed Abdul Hadi

Shahnaz was an artiste of rare voice. The sweetness of her voice, the texture, the range — everything was of international standard. Shahnaz's temperamental style of singing and the emotion it carried could capture the hearts of her listeners instantly. I always called her Fairuz of Bangladesh. I knew her from the sixties. We were soul mates and we kept in regular contact. I was a television producer back then when I brought her to sing on this platform. After that, she became a regular artiste on television. Later we recorded a duet,‘Shagorer teer theke’ which became a super hit.

Although she was older, we were friends: Sabina Yasmin

We have been friends since childhood. I used to call her Shaheen, and she used to call me Rosy. I used to visit her place often, because of my work with Anwar Parvez Bhai. Although she was older than me, we were friends.

The two of us sang on the radio programme 'Khelaghor' as child artistes back in 1966 or 1967. Later, we worked together for duets in six or seven films. At the beginning, I gave my voice to the song- 'Dao Gaye holud, Paye Alta' under the music direction of Ali Hossain Bhai. During these recordings we used to chat a lot.