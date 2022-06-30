Ricky Martin’s ex-manager sues him for USD 3 million alleging contract breach

Singer and songwriter Ricky Martin has been sued for over USD 3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, suggests legal documents.

According to Variety, the Puerto Rican singer was managed by Drucker during two separate periods. First from 2014-2018 and then again from 2020-2022, which as per Drucker, was because his “personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil.” The complaint filed with the LA Central District Court has alleged that Drucker guided Martin through “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and cites his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias.