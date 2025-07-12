Justin Bieber unveils seventh album hours after teaser

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber released his seventh album, 'Swag', on Friday just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.

Comprising 21 tracks totaling 54 minutes, the project marks the return of the 31-year-old singer more than three years after his last single, "Honest", a duet with Don Toliver.

His previous album, 'Justice', was released in 2021.

Bieber has collaborated with US rappers Gunna, Lil B, and Cash Cobain, among others, on this seventh album.