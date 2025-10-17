Indian high commission celebrates Lalon Shah on 135th death anniversary

To commemorate the 135th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah, high commission of India through the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, organised a musical evening titled “Lalon Sandhya” on Thursday, 16 October 2025, reports a press release.

The programme held at the Liberation War Museum Auditorium also paid rich tribute to the Queen of Lalon Geeti Farida Parveen. The event drew a distinguished gathering of artistes, scholars, music lovers, youth and people from all walks of life.

The programme was dedicated to Fakir Lalon Shah, the mystic poet, philosopher, and humanist, who stands as one of the greatest symbols of the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of India and Bangladesh.