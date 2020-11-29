Sarod maestro Shahadat Hossain Khan dies of coronavirus

Sarod maestro Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan passed away on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in the capital city. He was 62.

He left behind his wife, two daughters and innumerable students, fans and admirers. Theatre personality Mamunur Rashid informed Prothom Alo about his demise.

Mamunur Rashid said details of the maestro’s burial have not been finalised upon as yet. His family has contacted the authorities seeking permission to bury him by his father at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals graveyard.