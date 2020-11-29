Sarod maestro Shahadat Hossain Khan dies of coronavirus

Sarod maestro Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan passed away on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in the capital city. He was 62.
He left behind his wife, two daughters and innumerable students, fans and admirers. Theatre personality Mamunur Rashid informed Prothom Alo about his demise.
Mamunur Rashid said details of the maestro’s burial have not been finalised upon as yet. His family has contacted the authorities seeking permission to bury him by his father at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals graveyard.
Shahadat Hossain Khan contracted coronavirus and was admitted to hospital 12 days ago. He had been recovering but then had a relapse. He died Saturday evening while undergoing treatment.
Mamunur Rashid said that his death has created a crisis of sarod artistes in Bangladesh. There is no significant sarod artiste in the country after him.
Shahadat Hossain Khan was born on 6 July 1958 in Brahmanbaria district. His father Ustad Abed Hossain Khan was a renowned classical singer and sitarist.
When he was seven years old, Shahadat began taking tabla and sarod lessons from his father. Later he trained in sarod under the tutelage of his uncle Bahadur Hossain Khan. In 1972 he performed as a duet with Bahadur Hossain at the Alauddin music conference. In 1981 he obtained his Master’s degree in history from Dhaka University. In 1985 he earned the ‘Badyalangkar’ degree (equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree) from the Ali Akbar College of Music in California.
At various times Shahadat had taught and trained music at a number of institutions. He had been demonstration-cum-lecturer, speaker on music and trainer at the government music college. In 1993 he had been trainer in sitar, sarod, violin, flute and guitar at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and also had been trainer in vocal and instrumental music at various music institutions.
Shahadat Hossain was the music director for two documentary films, ‘Mrityuhin Pran’ and ‘Meet Bangladesh’. A CD of his was brought out in 2000 in the UK. Later three more CDs and cassettes were brought out there and in Bangladesh. The CD ‘Ripples in Meadows’ was brought out by the Bangladesh foreign ministry.
Of Shahadat Hossain’s twin daughters, Afsana Khan plays the sitar and Rukhsana Khan the sarod.
In 1994 Shahadat Hossain Khan received the Ekushey Padak for his contribution to music.