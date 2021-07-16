Singer Fakir Alamgir in ICU

Singer Fakir Alamgir had been suffering from fever for three days. Two days before that he had developed a cough. The physician advised him to take a Covid test and it proved to be positive. Yesterday, Thursday, his health deteriorated and his respiratory problems worsened. He was rushed to a hospital in Green Road. He required ICU treatment which was not available there.

He was taken to another private hospital which had ICU facilities. He is there at present, undergoing treatment in the ICU. His wife Suraiya Alamgir informed Prothom Alo of his condition.