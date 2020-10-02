Stray Kids are here to stay

But why were there people from all walks of life? Because they wanted to show, anyone can be lost at a certain time in their life. No matter who you are, we all have felt lost at one point or another. It’s Stray Kids’ purpose as a group to invite you in and show you that you are not alone.

‘Back Door’ is featured in the repackaged version of their first studio album, 'Go Live', which has been renamed to 'In Life'. It also is thoughtful because if we connect the names of the albums we get the phrase "Go live in life". The repackaged album includes tracks from the previous album with an addition of eight new songs and with a total of 17 songs. 'Stray Kids’ member Changbin explained that they showed off the unique colour of their music in the previous album, so in this album, they tried to include songs like love songs that would make people realise, 'Stray Kids' can do this kind of music too.