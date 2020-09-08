The dark side of K-pop

K-pop or Korean pop is now the most popular music genre and most of the people listen to K-pop because of its fun and it’s unique. People are happy to see their idols singing and dancing on stage. This is the bright side. But there is also a dark side to this culture. The deeper you go into this, the darker it will get.

Suicide: It is 2020 but some fans still cannot forget a name. And the name is Kim Jonghyun. Kim Jonghyun is SHINee’s former lead singer and a songwriter. He committed suicide in 2017. He also left a suicide note that reveals what he was struggling with. Jonghyun’s suicide note was posted on social media by his close friend, Jang Hee-Yeon, who is also known as Nine9, of the South Korean group Dear Cloud.

The Gangnam police said, “The result of our investigation decisively concludes that he died by suicide, and therefore we will not be performing an autopsy. His family wished for an autopsy to not be conducted.” The last text that Jonghyun sent to his sister is, “It's been hard." He added. "Let me go. Tell me I've worked hard. This is my farewell."