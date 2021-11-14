The tragedy at Astroworld Fest

Eight people died and hundreds injured at the Astroworld Fest on 5 November. Ranging from ages 14 to 27, they were crushed under the weight of more than 50 thousand people. And 13 were hospitalized so far. Yet Travis Scott continued the concert amid the ambulances and paramedics. A petition has been filed to sue Travis Scott and the organisers by injured concert goers, reported Billboard. The victims' attorney argued that Travis Scott and the event organisers “consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers and in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviour".

Countless videos have been going viral ever since the incident started. Hundreds of fans had rushed into the arena, breaking in, to attend the event. The crowd had become suffocating, leaving no space to even move a hand. So when one person fell, chaos induced as more and more people started falling and getting trapped under the weight of others. The security and medic team were not prepared for this at all. As the overcrowding increased and people were pressed up against each other, getting crushed under the feet of hundreds, many had shouted and asked for help. Some even approached the stage management staff and begged to stop the show. Travis Scott replied “Who asked me to stop?” angrily, and continued singing.