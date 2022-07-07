Three Michael Jackson songs removed from streaming services due to questionable vocals

Three songs from Michael, a posthumous 2010 compilation, have been removed from streaming services amid ongoing suspicions that they contain forgeries of late pop icon Michael Jackson's vocals.

According to Billboard, "The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music decided to remove the tracks 'Breaking News,' 'Monster,' and 'Keep Your Head Up,' from the 2010 album Michael as the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all," said Sony Music and the Jackson estate in a statement on Tuesday, 5 July.