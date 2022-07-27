Britney Spears returning to music with Elton John collaboration on new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’

Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne, is reported to be overseeing the session.
The news comes after Spears and husband Sam Asghari enjoyed a rooftop hangout on Saturday night with actor Taron Egerton, who portrayed John in the 2019 musical biopic ‘Rocketman’.
A source has revealed to People magazine that Spears is “talking a lot about her career” after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, adding that she “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time.”
Spears previously teased a “different version” of her 1998 breakout single ‘...Baby One More Time’ in a video on Instagram, revealing that she’s been campaigning for years to re-record the track, which wasn’t possible during her conservatorship.