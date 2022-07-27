Britney Spears returning to music with Elton John collaboration on new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is making her musical comeback in iconic fashion as she’s collaborating with Elton John on a new version of his 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’.

A music industry source confirmed this to People magazine, which also reported that the single is being produced by Andrew Watt and is set to be released next month by Universal Music.

According to the reports, Spears met with John last week in a Beverly Hills recording studio for a new version of the song, as per Page Six.