Grammys still set for 2 February, will support LA fire relief

The Grammys, slated for 2 February, will "proceed as planned" despite the devastating fires scorching Los Angeles, the Recording Academy said Monday.

In a letter to Academy members obtained by AFP, organisers said the 67th annual music awards gala would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources."

"This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," Academy head Harvey Mason Jr said in the letter, which was co-signed by Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt.