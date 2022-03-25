Ukrainian band ‘Antytila’ asks Ed Sheeran to perform at ‘Concert For Ukraine’

The live two-hour special will raise funds for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

A video of the Ukrainian band ‘Antytila’ has gone viral on social media, in which they are asking to join the performance remotely from their home country.

In the clip, they said, “Hello Ed, greetings from Kyiv! We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila - one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world. The war has changed our lives and now we are fighting with weapons against the Russian occupiers. We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this.”