World mourns 'simply the best' Tina Turner

Tributes poured in on Thursday for Tina Turner, the trailblazing rocker whose powerful voice, electrifying stage presence, and personal story of triumph mesmerized global audiences for decades.

Turner, an instantly recognisable performer whose popularity spanned generations, died on Wednesday at the age of 83 at her home in a plush Swiss suburb.

Presidents, fellow singers and fans paid tribute to an explosive performer, whose popularity spanned generations and whose story of overcoming domestic violence touched many around the world.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger -- who, legend has it, learned his dance moves from the diva, said the world had lost "an enormously talented performer and singer."