‘Musicians should make use of AI if they have the opportunity’

When I try to explain the current state of the music industry, I like to use photography as an example. Back when photography depended on film, being a photographer carried a certain significance. But now, in the age of digital platforms and smartphones, everyone has a phone in their hands and considers themselves a photographer. As a result, the field has become oversaturated.

Our music industry has gone through a similar transition—from analogue formats to digital platforms and now to streaming services. People no longer have to buy music; they can access it for free on platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. And when people can get something for nothing, it no longer carries the same value or appeal for them.