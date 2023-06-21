Elton John and Guns N’Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens

The iconic Glastonbury Festival opens its doors on Wednesday, with 200,000 music fans set to descend on a farm in southwest England to see acts including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’Roses and Elton John.

While able to draw the biggest performers from every genre and generation, the long-running festival is equally known for hosting thousands of small acts and for the leftfield events across its huge site.

Ancient local legends add to the sense of mystique, with the first day coinciding with the Summer Solstice, when thousands descend on nearby Stonehenge to greet the sun on the longest day of the year.

The main acts will start performing on Friday, with UK indie giants Arctic Monkeys headlining that evening on the main Pyramid Stage.