Coachella globalises in step with international music trends

The original 1999 Coachella lineup was decidedly oriented towards rock acts and full of white men, but today, the premier music festival's lineup is more diverse and international than ever.

The 2023 edition of the massive desert festival is a showcase of global talent, with more than half of the performing artists hailing from outside the United States, including artists from Puerto Rico, South Korea, Belgium and Pakistan.

The centering of genre-spanning music performed in a variety of languages highlights the US industry's evolving response to global tastes, as streaming and social media offer obvious metrics on what's popular, and profitable.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton master and world's biggest star, headlined the weekend's opening night with an adrenaline-pumping performance that paid homage to Caribbean music's influential lineage and had his fans screaming with delight.