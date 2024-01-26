Rezwana Choudhury Bannya to get Indian civilian honour ‘Padma Shri’

Acclaimed Bangladeshi Rabindra Sangeet singer, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya is receiving India’s prestigious civilian award ‘Padma Shri’. Indian ministry of home affairs in a press note on Thursday revealed the list of awardees nominated for the Padma awards this year.

India’s highest civilian honour is ‘Bharat Ratna’ and then comes ‘Padma Bhivushan’, ‘Padma Bhushan’ and ‘Padma Shri’. These awards are conferred for special contributions in different sectors.