Asha ji smilingly said rice, fish and rosogolla were here favourites

I said, "That’s awesome!" Her behaviour has always impressed me. Both sisters were like that. When I met Lata ji (Mangeshkar), I felt the same way. I don’t have the courage or audacity to comment on her singing. Over a lifetime, I’ve listened to so many of her Bengali and Hindi songs. They are all etched in my heart.

This morning, I first heard that she was ill and hospitalised. After seeing the news on Facebook, I was praying for her quick recovery; but shortly afterward, I received the news of her passing. I couldn’t speak at all. My eyes filled with tears. It felt as though someone like my own parents had passed away.

These brief encounters made me realise that we have much to learn. We should always remain polite and humble. No matter how great an artiste we become, that courtesy and humility should always be reflected in our behaviour. It is difficult to express in words how profoundly Asha ji has influenced my life.

I have tried to master many of her songs, and have sung them at times as well. It feels as though she completely mastered classical music, an extraordinary level of precision and skill. At the same time, she was equally adept at light, playful songs. Every style of her singing has deeply influenced me. It still does, and it will continue to do so in the future.