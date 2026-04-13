Asha ji smilingly said rice, fish and rosogolla were here favourites
From classical music to pop songs, she sang a wide variety of music over her long career. Her personal life was dramatic too. However, overcoming family turmoil and the pressure of earning, she successfully stepped out of the shadow of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, and established her own distinct identity. This renowned Indian singer, Asha Bhosle, passed away yesterday. She is remembered here by Bangladesh’s eminent singer Sabina Yasmin.
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In 1980, I went to Bombay to sing for the film Onnyay Obichar. I met her again there. I was rehearsing in the studio with RD Burman when Asha ji arrived. She once again said, "I’ve heard your name, and I’ve heard your songs—you sing very well."
That day was the recording of the song ‘Chhoro Na Chhoro Na Haath’, with Kishore Kumar as my co-artiste. The work was being done in both Bengali and Hindi. I was picking up the song, and Asha ji was listening quietly. Suddenly, she said to RD, "You’ve chosen an absolutely perfect voice for this song."
She completely mastered classical music, an extraordinary level of precision and skill. At the same time, she was equally adept at light, playful songs. Every style of her singing has deeply influenced me. It still does, and it will continue to do so in the future
The film’s director Shakti Samanta was also present there. He agreed with her. Receiving such praise from an artiste of that stature made me shrink with embarrassment. I kept saying, "What are you saying!" Asha ji spoke a little Bengali. She smilingly said that fish, rice and rosogolla were her favourites.
I said, "That’s awesome!" Her behaviour has always impressed me. Both sisters were like that. When I met Lata ji (Mangeshkar), I felt the same way. I don’t have the courage or audacity to comment on her singing. Over a lifetime, I’ve listened to so many of her Bengali and Hindi songs. They are all etched in my heart.
This morning, I first heard that she was ill and hospitalised. After seeing the news on Facebook, I was praying for her quick recovery; but shortly afterward, I received the news of her passing. I couldn’t speak at all. My eyes filled with tears. It felt as though someone like my own parents had passed away.
These brief encounters made me realise that we have much to learn. We should always remain polite and humble. No matter how great an artiste we become, that courtesy and humility should always be reflected in our behaviour. It is difficult to express in words how profoundly Asha ji has influenced my life.
I have tried to master many of her songs, and have sung them at times as well. It feels as though she completely mastered classical music, an extraordinary level of precision and skill. At the same time, she was equally adept at light, playful songs. Every style of her singing has deeply influenced me. It still does, and it will continue to do so in the future.