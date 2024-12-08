Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour set for final show

Taylor Swift's record-shattering ‘Eras Tour’ is set to end Sunday in Vancouver with the final performance of a cultural phenomenon that has easily become the highest-grossing musical tour in history.

The globe-spanning event kicked off in the US state of Arizona on 17 March, 2023. When it ends in the Canadian city this weekend, the American singer/songwriter will have performed 149 shows with stops from Buenos Aires to Paris and Tokyo.

Swift's camp has not publicly released ticket revenue numbers for the tour, but the widely cited trade magazine Pollstar has estimated the figure at well over USD 2 billion.

That smashes the record previously held by Elton John's pandemic-interrupted Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which sold an estimated USD 939 million in tickets over 328 shows spread across five years.