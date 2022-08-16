Ayub Bachchu’s 60th birth anniversary

Tuesday marked the 60th birth anniversary of late rock superstar, guitarist, composer, and founding front man of popular band LRB Ayub Bachchu.

The music fraternity and fans across the world are commemorating the legend with great respect for his enormous contribution to the music of Bangladesh, especially in the band music genre.

Band legends including Maqsoodul Haque, Hamin Ahmed, Labu Rahman, his former bandmates Saidul Hasan Swapan, SI Tutul, Riyadh Sarwar, lyricists Shahid Mahmud Jangi and Latiful Islam Shibli and many other music stars have shared their fond memories and heartfelt wishes on social media, commemorating the rock icon's birth anniversary.

Born on 16 August, 1962, in Patiya, Chittagong, Ayub Bachchu started his music career with the band ‘Feelings’ in 1977 after graduating from Government Muslim High School in 1975.