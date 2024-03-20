Pori Moni begins her new chapter in Kolkata

Popular silver screen actress, Pori Moni, has embarked on a new journey in her career as she steps into the world of Tollywood with her upcoming film "Felubakshi."

It will be her first film in West Bengal and she flew to Kolkata on Monday to join its shooting.

Directed by Devraj Sinha, "Felubakshi" will feature Pori Moni alongside renowned Tollywood actor Soham Chakraborty as her co-star.