Pori Moni begins her new chapter in Kolkata
Popular silver screen actress, Pori Moni, has embarked on a new journey in her career as she steps into the world of Tollywood with her upcoming film "Felubakshi."
It will be her first film in West Bengal and she flew to Kolkata on Monday to join its shooting.
Directed by Devraj Sinha, "Felubakshi" will feature Pori Moni alongside renowned Tollywood actor Soham Chakraborty as her co-star.
Details about the movie's plot have been kept under wraps. However, an Indian media outlet cited Pori Moni to reveal that it is a thriller film, with her character named Labanya.
Although Pori Moni remained tight-lipped about the specifics, rumors suggest that West Bengal actress Madhumita Sarcar will also be part of the film.
The initial shooting for "Felubakshi" commenced on Tuesday, while further shooting is scheduled to take place from 26 March in various locations across Kolkata.
Pori Moni previously appeared in some Bangladesh-India joint production films.
Her recent on-screen appearance was in a short film -- Booking -- released on Valentine's Day.
Also, she has completed works for government-funded movie "Story of Dodo" and is set to star in another film titled "Khela Hobe."