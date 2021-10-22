‘My Name’: A daughter’s revenge

One evening when Ji-woo’s father decides to visit her risking his life just to see his one and only beloved daughter, he gets killed just before opening the door, with Ji-woo seeing the whole thing helplessly through the peephole. When she tries to get out and help her father, Dong Hoon locks the door from outside to save her and dies before even telling her his last wishes.

At the funeral of Dong Hoon, the head of the giant Dongcheon drug ring, Choi Mu-Jin (Park Hee-soon) appears and tells Ji-woo that her father was his gang member and his trusted friend. As the cops drop the case with the lack of evidence and the culprit is still free, with nowhere else to turn, Ji-Woo takes matters into her own hands and decides to join the Dongcheon gang. All she wants is vengeance for her father’s murder, so Choi Mu-jin gives her a route by taking Ji-Woo to his organisation as a newbie at the fighting gym. Given that her father once saved his life, Choi Mu-jin eventually decides to teach her lethal skills.

As she continues to establish herself in this new persona, she encounters bigger, meaner, and lethally armed opponents as the show progress. After tough fight training montages and a big ‘prove yourself’ final battle, Ji-woo gets a special assignment, which is to go undercover in the police and find her father’s killer, who used a police-issued gun to kill him.