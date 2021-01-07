“My two daughters are best achievement in 60 years”

Actor Shahiduzzaman Selim turned 60 on Tuesday. He spent his birthday with his family. The veteran actor spoke to Prothom Alo about the special day and more

“I spent last night with my wife and my elder daughter. Then Afsana Mimi gave a surprise by turning up at my house. She has been my co-actor for long. We cut the cake at the stroke of midnight. Wishes have been pouring in since the morning. My family and co-actors also came over. I spent time with them, got many gifts. I am having a great time.”

Actor Shahiduzzaman Selim was describing his 60th birthday.

To him, his two daughters are his biggest achievement in these 60 years. “I think I have been able to bring them up well,” he says.