Tanzila returns to small screen with season 3 on Wednesday

Icchedana, a drama series about a group of Bangladeshi adolescent girls who triumph over gender stereotypes and society’s restrictions, marks its highly-anticipated return to the small screen on Wednesday.

Icchedana, a show jointly created by UNICEF and the ministry of women and children’s affairs, will be broadcast on BTV at 9:30pm every Wednesday from 14 September, 2022.

It will also be televised on Asian TV at 7:30pm every Sunday from 25 September 2022 and ATN Bangla at 11:20pm every Tuesday from 27 September 2022.