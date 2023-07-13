HBO’s ‘Succession,’ ‘Last of Us’ lead nominees for TV’s Emmy awards

HBO drama “Succession,” the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family’s media empire, led the nominees for television’s Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show’s final season.

Nominations for the highest honours in television were announced as Hollywood was in the throes of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date. Film and TV writers walked off the job two months ago, and actors may strike as soon as Wednesday evening.

When the Emmys do take place, two-time best drama winner “Succession” will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show “The Last of Us,” a dystopian video-game adaptation that landed a second-best 24 Emmy nominations.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style,” said “Succession” supporting actor nominee Alan Ruck. The show about the dysfunctional Roy family ended its four-season run in May.