Netflix announces second season of 'All of Us Are Dead'

Zombies have risen from the dead again! Streaming platform Netflix has officially renewed the popular Korean drama 'All of Us Are Dead' for its second season.

As per Variety, the news of the renewal of the second season was announced as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, an event which showcases Netflix's new series accompanied by returning ones. Netflix's second annual Geeked Week also aims at establishing the streaming platform as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content. According to Netflix, Asian horror viewership has witnessed a surge of up to 30 per cent on the platform while viewership of sci-fi has increased to 20 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the years from 2020 to 2021.