Bangladesh’s Mou earns best performer award in Morocco

Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) has earned international recognition by participating in the 35th International Festival of University Theatre in Morocco. And Mousumi Mou, a member of the team, has won the best female performer award with her sketch ‘Oshikriti’.
The award giving ceremony was held at the city of Casablanca in Morocco. Leader of the Bangladesh team, assistant professor at Dhaka University Tawhida Jahan, was also present when Mou received the award.
DUMA’s production ‘Oshikriti’ was brought to stage in 2017. It was staged at the central public library auditorium in Dhaka for the first time that year. Since then it has been staged more than 200 times including the performances at home as well as in India and South Korea.
Another performer, Samia from Morocco, was also selected best performer at the 35th International Festival of University Theatre, jointly with Mou. She received the award by performing in a production named ‘Black Line’.
The 35th International Festival of University Theatre was held at Hassan II University located in the ancient Moroccan city Casablanca. Bangladeshi artists performed in the festival alongside artists from France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
The production ‘Oshiktri’ is directed by Shahriar Shaon. Mousumi Mou told Prothom Alo over phone, “I have been doing mime for 11 years. Although I’m an anchor by profession, all the countries I have travelled in my life is because of mime. That moment of the closing ceremony still feels like a dream to me. We would have been very happy to be recognised in any of the seven categories.”
“I was already happy at the moment they announced names of the four female nominated performers. Later when the announcer called my name, I didn’t realise it at first. I was still seated, when they announced the name of Moroccan actress Samia. Then when everyone started screaming my name, I sprinted towards the stage,” she continued.
Mousumi added, “One of the organisers Khalid Lahlou, a professor at Hassan II University in Casablanca said, ‘Such a brilliant actress you are’, on the last day of the event. While I was about to leave the stage after receiving the award, Professor Khalid told me, ‘I had already told you yesterday that you are a brilliant actress’, and that’s the biggest achievement for me.”
“There were more female performers in the teams of Italy, France, Germany, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. I didn’t even think of being the best performer out of them all. Our team leader Tawhida Jahan ma'am always motivated us. She said she knew I would win, right when they announced the nominations. I am grateful to my mime idol Meer Lokman, ‘Oshikriti’ director Shahriar Shaon as well as our entire team.”
The Bangladesh team performed the 40-minute production consisting four different sketches titled, ‘Oshikriti’, ‘Chair: The Sign of Power’, ‘Bhalobasha’ and ‘Otopor, Subodh Palabe Na Aar’, last Thursday.
The production was presented at the coordination of the Institute of Mime and Movement, the academic platform of mime action. The theatre festival that began on 24 July ended on Saturday, 29 July.
With the slogan ‘Na Bola Kothagulo Na Bolei Hok Bola (let the untold stories be told without words)’ Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) was founded on 27 February, 2011 at the initiative of Mir Lokman.
The organisation has already participated in over 700 events at home and abroad.
The Institute of Mime and Movement (IMM) was established in 2019. They have also taken part in mime exhibitions held in India, South Korea, China and Armenia.