Bangladesh’s Mou earns best performer award in Morocco

Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) has earned international recognition by participating in the 35th International Festival of University Theatre in Morocco. And Mousumi Mou, a member of the team, has won the best female performer award with her sketch ‘Oshikriti’.

The award giving ceremony was held at the city of Casablanca in Morocco. Leader of the Bangladesh team, assistant professor at Dhaka University Tawhida Jahan, was also present when Mou received the award.

DUMA’s production ‘Oshikriti’ was brought to stage in 2017. It was staged at the central public library auditorium in Dhaka for the first time that year. Since then it has been staged more than 200 times including the performances at home as well as in India and South Korea.