Nick Jonas set to host Saturday Night Live

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas will be the host and musical guest for the popular late-night comedy showcase 'Saturday Night Live' on 27 February.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced, "A dream come true. Let's get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!" According to People Magazine, the 'Sucker' singer has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time.

Also on Instagram, SNL referenced Jonas' double duty by captioning their announcement, "NICK JONAS. NICK JONAS."

As reported by People magazine, the exciting news was announced just hours before breakout 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page is set to make his hosting debut on the popular sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Bad Bunny.

However, this is not Jonas' first time stepping onto the 'SNL' stage.