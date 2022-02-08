Nipun pleads with Appellate Division seeking stay on HC order

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nipun’s lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Khan said, “The plea could be heard if it appears in today’s cause list of the chamber judge.”
Earlier, the election of the artistes’ association was held on 28 January. Zayed was declared winner in the general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win.
Nipun filed a written complaint with the chairman of the appellate board formed for the election. In a letter issued on 2 February, the Department of Social Services directed the appellate board to take a decision in this regard.
On 5 February, the election appellate board decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association over the allegations that he had resorted to irregularities in the election and announced Nipun as winner for the post.
Sohanur Rahman Sohan, chairman of the appellate board, announced the decision at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) on Saturday evening.
Zayed Khan filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the validity of the decision of the election appellate board and the letter sent by the Department of Social Services.
Lawyers Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Zuthi stood for Zayed Khan while Rokon Uddin Mahmud was present on behalf of actress Nipun. Deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
The High Court stayed the decision of the appellate board revoking the candidacy of Zayed Khan. The virtual HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order.
The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the decision to cancel his candidacy should not be announced illegal.
Besides, the court asked Zayed Khan to continue his activities as general secretary, said advocate Ahsanul Karim.