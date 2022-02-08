Nipun pleads with Appellate Division seeking stay on HC order

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nipun’s lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Khan said, “The plea could be heard if it appears in today’s cause list of the chamber judge.”

Earlier, the election of the artistes’ association was held on 28 January. Zayed was declared winner in the general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win.

Nipun filed a written complaint with the chairman of the appellate board formed for the election. In a letter issued on 2 February, the Department of Social Services directed the appellate board to take a decision in this regard.

On 5 February, the election appellate board decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association over the allegations that he had resorted to irregularities in the election and announced Nipun as winner for the post.