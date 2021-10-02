'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic.

"No Time To Die", the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting title for an industry that has been battered by the closures of cinemas around the globe to try to contain the deadly virus.

Theatres are now reopening in many countries but streaming services such as Netflix have surged ahead during lockdowns and pose a lasting threat.