Noted lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda dies of Covid-19

Fazal-e-Khuda breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital around 4:00am today, said a press release.
He began his career as a listed lyricist with Bangladesh Betar (Radio) in 1963 and later retired as a director. His song “Salam Salam Hajar Salam” has made it to the BBC’s list of the greatest Bengali songs of all time.
For almost 50 years, from 1960-2015, he composed numerous patriotic, modern, folk and Islamic songs. The noted lyricist was also the founding director of Shapla Shaluker Ashor, a children’s organisation.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda.
In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.