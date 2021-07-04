Entertainment

Noted lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda dies of Covid-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fazal-e-Khuda, an eminent poet and lyricist who is known to all for the song “Salam Salam Hajar Salam”, passed away in the early hours of Sunday due to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city, reports BSS.

He was 81.

He left behind his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Fazal-e-Khuda breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital around 4:00am today, said a press release.

He began his career as a listed lyricist with Bangladesh Betar (Radio) in 1963 and later retired as a director. His song “Salam Salam Hajar Salam” has made it to the BBC’s list of the greatest Bengali songs of all time.

For almost 50 years, from 1960-2015, he composed numerous patriotic, modern, folk and Islamic songs. The noted lyricist was also the founding director of Shapla Shaluker Ashor, a children’s organisation.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

