Syed Muhammad Zakir’s solo exhibition Maya begins in Dhaka on 22 July

Syed Muhammad Zakir is a visual artist based in Dhaka. He mostly works in public places, involving the people, the commons, and the environment. Through performance art, installation art, land art and wall-art, Zakir interrogates our lives and desires, and probes deeper questions relating to the universe and the cosmos.

A trans-disciplinary artist, Zakir tries to connect with people using body movement and instantly devised activity, while pushing his audience to think. He likes working with the assortment of materials, shapes, textures and objects, readily available to us, and lying in our surroundings.

Bright and metallic colours figure in Zakir’s work. His drawings stand out for their strong lines and bold expression. Zakir’s work is often considered satirical, scathing, even humorous.