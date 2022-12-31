Parted ways today, will send divorce letter soon: Pori Moni

Silver screen actress Pori Moni has announced the end of her marital relations with actor Sariful Razz, though it hasn't even been a year since they officially tied the knot.

Pori Moni took to her facebook handle to disclose the issue Friday midnight. She stated that she had left Razz’s place, but remained ambiguous about their formal separation.

It was learnt that Pori Moni left Razz’s place along with their son Rajya around 8:30 pm.