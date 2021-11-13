'Once again': The perfect family drama

Most people think that having a big family is always a hassle but by watching this drama you can see different sides of a big family. 'Once Again' features a comic touch of parents, who have a headache several times a day because of their four children, and the people around them. The family quarrels and reconciliation brought about by the successive divorce and breakup of their children, and realistic choices for their own happiness will make viewers nod their heads. Some exaggerated and comical touch makes the production seems a bit excessive. Still, because we can relate to the stories as “those that can happen to us anytime,” we fall into the drama with some understanding. It gives out diverse emotions and messages to life. The cast has and is justifying their roles with amazing acting skills. The chemistry between all the characters of the drama is amazing.

We get to see what it’s like to be in a relationship that has lost its meaning four times in different situations. We also get to see what it’s like to be in a situation where you lose your baby, your dreams, your partner, your will to communicate, your sibling, your career, or even your own path. It shows you the bad side of a relationship but you can overcome that bad relationship by sharing how you feel toward each other. It is a pleasant and warm drama that completes the search for happiness through the process of overcoming a crisis. In addition to scriptwriter Yang Hee-Seung tackling the topic of divorce with a refreshing yet warm angle, director Lee Jae Sang has also subtly portrayed the rift divorce causes between parents and their children.