'Squid Game' adds 8 new cast members to season 2

Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game'.

As per Variety, new additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an. Take a look at the new addition.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.