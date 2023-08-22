Marriages are made in heaven, or are they?

Is it true that marriages are made in heaven? Or does it only sound good in literature?
Reality can be a tad bit different. Wrapped in the culture in which our society wants to present us, it gets difficult to clarify the dichotomy at work. Recently I finished watching MIH2 (Made in Heaven, Season 2) on Amazon Prime Videos. It is extremely well-written and well-made content online, loved by and appreciated by many. The reactions are going viral all over and it feels good to know you are not the only one who loves it. But do we really practice what we preach? Do we really acknowledge the right and wrong to take the appropriate measures accordingly?
Blinded by the newsfeed, we often lose the core of our being. In the past 10 – 20 years I have tried and done quite a few matchmakings. In the process, I have discovered a lot. No matter how much we read, write, and sing about “inner beauty”, every man wants to marry a pretty girl and every girl wants to marry a man who’s financially well settled. Our bodies are so comfortable in the era of fast food and fast fashion, not many people want to take time to put effort in relationships and build it over time. As a result, the list of complaints only gets longer.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, my friend.
Season Two of the show beautifully reveals layers of tradition, modern aspirations, and societal belief systems with a backdrop of lavish weddings. Along with the complexities of the lives of its lead characters, this season continues to explore different traditions and cultures of weddings.
What if your family fails to understand your needs? And what if you fail to understand theirs? This topic has got more layers than the filters on Instagram
A match made in Bangladesh can only exist, not based on love or respect but on what the society thinks of your relationship. Who cares about respect from the partner when your relationship has enough to post on social media platforms, right?
Even though the episode on the Dalit-Buddhist wedding is a ‘validation’ for all who have been battling prejudice, I was more intrigued by how the families had to be convinced for the wedding. Just like how a plant needs water and sun to survive, a relationship needs the support of families to see the light of the day. Half the battle is won when you can make your family understand your choices. But what if your family fails to understand your needs? And what if you fail to understand theirs? This topic has got more layers than the filters on Instagram.
Everybody equally empathised with the episode on abuse. On the good side, it’s admirable how people are talking about this, but it also breaks my heart to know the ones who still choose to ignore it. That too, for reasons you cannot easily discard: Will I be able to find anyone else and be happy ever again? Should I really drag my children through the divorce? Thanks to the journalists and the publishers, a heart attack would seem easier to handle than a media attack.
The episode on colorism must ring a bell. No matter how much we talk against racism, the stigma attaches itself with a darker skin tone. We are so conditioned to believe in filtered beauty, that fairness products are still one of the highest selling products in South-East Asia. Men who believe in genuine beauty still exist but get lost in the chaos of the society of a contrary character. All the merits, the achievements, the goodness, and the love for oneself fades away to being “fair and pretty”. It’s shocking how the increasing literacy rate has nothing to do with colorism. WAKE UP PEOPLE!
Even though the episode with Neelam in love with another man, didn’t get much attention on social media, it made me pause and think. We love reading about love but once we get married, how much of it do we practice in real life? Sure everyone needs to make the necessary sacrifices and compromises just to stay together but how much do we actually accept our partner for who she/ he is? How much are willing to accept the change and support the growth in one another? Then when somebody stands up for themselves, the society attacks the individual with all it’s might.
Each of the upcoming contents online are made to make us think. Think hard!