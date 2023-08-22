Marriages are made in heaven, or are they?

A match made in Bangladesh can only exist, not based on love or respect but on what the society thinks of your relationship. Who cares about respect from the partner when your relationship has enough to post on social media platforms, right?

Even though the episode on the Dalit-Buddhist wedding is a ‘validation’ for all who have been battling prejudice, I was more intrigued by how the families had to be convinced for the wedding. Just like how a plant needs water and sun to survive, a relationship needs the support of families to see the light of the day. Half the battle is won when you can make your family understand your choices. But what if your family fails to understand your needs? And what if you fail to understand theirs? This topic has got more layers than the filters on Instagram.

Everybody equally empathised with the episode on abuse. On the good side, it’s admirable how people are talking about this, but it also breaks my heart to know the ones who still choose to ignore it. That too, for reasons you cannot easily discard: Will I be able to find anyone else and be happy ever again? Should I really drag my children through the divorce? Thanks to the journalists and the publishers, a heart attack would seem easier to handle than a media attack.