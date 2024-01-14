Orsha and Imran have tied the knot

Actress Nazia Haque Orsha and actor Mostafizur Noor Imran have tied the knot. Orsha announced their marriage in a Facebook post today, Sunday morning. She also posted a few photographs of the two of them.
Orsha told Prothom Alo later that they got married about two to three months ago in a close ceremony. Only the members of the two families and their close friends were present at the wedding.
Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran have worked as co-stars in several films including the Chorki flick ‘Jahan’ and full-length film ‘Shahosh’.
Orsha said that discussions about their marriage had been going on in their families for more than a year. Meanwhile, her mother fell seriously ill and the ceremony was postponed. After her mother recovered, they got married at her mother’s behest.
Orsha has appeared in quite a few much-discussed films and web series including ‘Networker Baire’, ‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ and ‘Sabrina’. Plus, she has worked in more than a hundred television dramas throughout her two-decade long career.
Meanwhile, Mostafizur Rahman Noor has garnered accolades for portraying the character of police officer Moloy in ‘Mohanagar’ series. He has acted in a number of flicks including ‘Kaiser’ and ‘Jahan’.