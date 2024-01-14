Orsha and Imran have tied the knot

Actress Nazia Haque Orsha and actor Mostafizur Noor Imran have tied the knot. Orsha announced their marriage in a Facebook post today, Sunday morning. She also posted a few photographs of the two of them.

Orsha told Prothom Alo later that they got married about two to three months ago in a close ceremony. Only the members of the two families and their close friends were present at the wedding.