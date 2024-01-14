OTT

Orsha and Imran have tied the knot

Actor Mostafizur Noor Imran and actress Nazia Haque Orsha.
taken from Orsha's Fecebook

Actress Nazia Haque Orsha and actor Mostafizur Noor Imran have tied the knot. Orsha announced their marriage in a Facebook post today, Sunday morning. She also posted a few photographs of the two of them.

Orsha told Prothom Alo later that they got married about two to three months ago in a close ceremony. Only the members of the two families and their close friends were present at the wedding.

Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran have worked as co-stars in several films including the Chorki flick ‘Jahan’ and full-length film ‘Shahosh’.

Orsha said that discussions about their marriage had been going on in their families for more than a year. Meanwhile, her mother fell seriously ill and the ceremony was postponed. After her mother recovered, they got married at her mother’s behest.

Orsha has appeared in quite a few much-discussed films and web series including ‘Networker Baire’, ‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ and ‘Sabrina’. Plus, she has worked in more than a hundred television dramas throughout her two-decade long career.

Meanwhile, Mostafizur Rahman Noor has garnered accolades for portraying the character of police officer Moloy in ‘Mohanagar’ series. He has acted in a number of flicks including ‘Kaiser’ and ‘Jahan’.

