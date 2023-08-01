Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki Season 2’ trailer out now

According to a US-based media outlet, actor Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief and is facing some wild challenges. “I’m being pulled through time, between the past and the present. If what I saw is true, there’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” Hiddleston’s Loki says in the trailer.

‘Loki Season 2’ picks up following the Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) throws everything into chaos after stabbing Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains.