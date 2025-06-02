'Stranger Things' season 5 okayed for 3-part release, to premiere in November

Finally, the wait is over. The release date of 'Stranger Things' season 5 has been revealed. Netflix announced the final season of the coming-of-age sci-fi hit will be released in three parts late this year.

The first will premiere on 26 November, followed by part two on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve, as per a media outlet.

The update was shared by the streaming giant at the Tudum fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, with stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp running through some look-back clips before revealing the dates for season five via a teaser.