“All of us are dead”: Train to Busan in school uniform

The zombies in “All of us are dead” have a heightened sense of smell and hearing. Those affected with The Jonas Virus, as Lee Byeong-chan and Detective Jae-ik call it, are medically dead. Their heart stops, but the virus stimulates their brain stem and moves the body. Physically weaker humans make for physically weaker zombies, but the bone-crunching flexibility of the zombies and their determination to eat brains make them much scarier than their human hosts ever could be. There’s also an interesting twist that some humans respond differently to viruses. Rather than being turned into a zombie, they are half-human, half-zombie, or a “hambie,” as Dae-su decides to call it.

Do you know how students are not children but not yet adults either? Those hambies are like that. They are neither a human nor a monster, with all of the strengths of a zombie while holding onto their brain function. They are not necessarily immune to the virus, and regardless of what the military scientists speculate, they aren’t asymptomatic either. Hambies also get hungry for human flesh, but unlike ordinary zombies, this hunger is not insatiable. Moreover, the hambies can also create other hambies by biting them. In his video journal, Lee Byeong-chan describes hambies as the result of the Jonas virus interacting with antibodies. The virus evolves because of this interaction, and as a result, the antibodies lose their target. In most cases, the virus kills the person and takes over their body. So, for all intents and purposes, hambies are like a new species of human beings.