Chorki draws massive response in one year

Video streaming platform Chorki was launched on 12 July 2021 when the country was passing through a difficult times due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

This video streaming platform from Bangladesh turned one year old on Tuesday. It is going to enter its second year with pride. Overcoming various obstacles, Chorki is now a household name among the Bengali speaking audience.

Chorki has set a new record in the entertainment arena of the country. In just one year, Chorki has released more than 50 original contents. Chorki has launched a new category with movies and series, known as 'Flick'. The biggest achievement at this point is achieving people's confidence in such a short time.

As the works of established directors on Chorki have been praised, so have the works of the newcomers. Their works have been highly discussed and praised.