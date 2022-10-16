‘See’ makes you look within

“The gift of sight can be blinding,” the line keeps resonating as from a sound wand and makes you realise the worth of your other senses. When blindness is deemed to be disability at our time, losing sight and growing heightened capacity of hearing, feeling, tastes and so on for 500 years in the far future in a society where sight is considered as heresy, is not only an extraordinary concept but a wonderful eye-opener.

The third and final season of this exquisite fantasy drama presented by Apple Tv concluded on 14 October leaving its numerous audiences in a state of rumination. Since this action-packed drama was launched in 2019, viewers had waited keenly for the next season while bingeing the previous seasons.

The final episode of this saga has been one of the most poetic and dramatic episodes ever.